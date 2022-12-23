Christmas 2022: Nail Your Christmas Look With These Ideas

Is it even Christmas, if you don’t treat yourself with a cute and cosy dress? It’s that time of the year again – Christmas luncheons, fairy lights, plum cake, roasted turkey and an air of merriment around. December means ditching your casual avatars and opting for something more warm like velvet, satin, sequins and bright colour combos.

Erum Khan, stylist, Latin Quarters feels like doing away with the same old Red outfit this Christmas season would be a winner. “Take your chance with pop colour blocks such as purple and green or pink and yellow to shuffle it up. Since most of us are now looking forward to being more sustainable and eco-friendly we should go for some alternative for parkas or recycled polyester shells for packable puffer coats.”

Let’s play a small game of imagination here. “Just imagine yourself in a dress which is a mix of purple and green with a tinge of shiny brown on the sides designed with some psychedelic swirls,” adds Khan.

2022 isn’t the year of subdued looks. And lavish embellishments like sequined and metallic flecked fabrics scream glamour. Winter glam is going to be in full swing, and we want to see you in all your glitzy finery with beads, glitter, and accessories galore. Blair Waldorf vibes done right.

“Choose luminous fabrics that reflect light and give your look dimension like satin, velvet and anything that glitters. Sequin dresses should do the trick. What we love about sequins is how stunning they can be. Sequin dresses can be dripping in sparkle from every inch, to make sure you stay warm but still look stylish, opt for outerwear that makes a statement all on its own,” says Pooja Pandey, stylist, Latin Quarters.

Winter jackets can be super cute as well as cozy–and come in lots of lengths, styles, and fabrics to suit any occasion. “You could even add a statement belt for closure instead of using the buttons,” adds Pandey.

Wishing all of you a fantabulous Christmas. Be your stylish best!

