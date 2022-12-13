Christmas 2022: Seven Tips For A Glowing Skin This Christmas

The best season of the year is here. We all look forward to a joyous end to the year after a fun year. Decorating the tree, going shopping for presents at the mall, wrapping gifts, delivering gifts, coordinating outfits, buying groceries and arranging dinners – Christmas is almost here. This month is all about occasions you either look forward to or dread going to, such as your office party, family picnics, club gatherings, running into old friends, or even making the drive home to visit your family. “Christmas also entails battling hangovers, swollen party eyes, and possibly eating too many peppermint candy canes, plum cakes and candies. The holidays will require you to feel and look your best,” says Shweta Tanwar Mukherjee, entrepreneur, content creator and wellness advocate.

Dry skin, sullen complexion, dark under eyes, brittle hair, and chapped lips: Some of the uninvited guests that make an appearance before a party. Preparation is essential to combat winter dryness and maintain a healthy glow as the weather becomes gloomy. Here are six tips to look your radiant self in all the parties that are lined up this month.

Eat mindfully

When trying to do a number of things at once, it is simpler to grab comfort food than toss up a salad. “However, eating a lot of junk food will cause your energy levels to dip just when you need them the most. Avoid reaching for that bag of potato chips just because it’s convenient. Instead prepare your meals in advance and put them in containers,” adds Mukherjee.

Diet Matters

With all the fun events and parties coming your way, it’s obvious that you will end up having a few cocktails. “I’d recommend you combat it and balance your skin health with a good diet because otherwise your skin will look dry and dull blocking all the radiance you require,” says Kajol R Paswwan, celebrity makeup artist.

Stay hydrated

It’s possible for late nights and winter draughts to make you look exhausted and shrivelled on the outside. Wine and coffee do not count. To keep your body and skin hydrated throughout the day, drink plenty of water.

Exfoliate

The winter weather dries up your skin due to the dry heating indoors and the chilly air outdoors. Dead skin cells accumulate more quickly as your skin becomes dehydrated. “Your skin will be better equipped to withstand the dryness of winter if you regularly exfoliate the dull, dead top layer of skin because fresh skin cells will be able to absorb the moisturising supplements they require. Finish by sealing in moisture with a rich, natural oil. At least twice a week, exfoliate,” adds Mukherjee.

Base is the boss

It’s going to get chilly and your base will protect your makeup and how. “Get your base right. Start with your cleanser, use a good toner and then hydrate your skin with face serum and massage it well, apply your eye cream and get on to the moisturizer and give your skin that perfect hydration before starting with your makeup,” adds Paswwan. The most important step here would be locking in the skin prep. This is even before you start with your foundation and the makeup base process, lock your skin prep with a makeup fixer and then start with your makeup look, this will make your makeup last longer than usual and keep your skin hydrated as well.

Also Read: 14 Best Restaurants To Celebrate Christmas In Mumbai

After Party Skincare

Always take off your makeup at night, even if you’re too exhausted. Alcohol consumption, late nights, and winters will all dull your complexion considerably. If you wear makeup overnight, you can wake up looking like the relative of the Grinch. Cleanse and moisturise your face thoroughly. Use a moisturising, brightening mask session twice per week. To counteract the damaging effects of late-night partying and the chilly winter air on the skin, use face masks with collagen and hyaluronic acid.

No matter how hectic the season becomes, always try to find methods to save time, have fun, and, of course, look amazing. Even the makeup will lose its sheen if you are worried or stressed. The finest beauty therapy is enjoying yourself with your friends and family this season, and its free. Your skin will be bright, your smile will be brilliant, and your entire being will be radiant.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here