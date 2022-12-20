Christmas 2022: Ways to Have The Perfect Christmas Celebration With Your Pets

The season of fruitcakes and starlights is almost here. Christmas season preparations are up in full swing. It’s definitely the season of candies, treats, tasty meals and attractive Christmas theme decorations. While we get ready for this joyous season we cannot forget our four legged buddies. It’s time to include them in the celebrations and make this a fun time for our beloved furry friends. Dr. Lalit Kenjale, Veterinary officer, Wiggles shares ways to make it a fun season for them too.

Candies, Cupcakes & Treats

Chicken, candies, wine, cookies is what hoomans enjoy during the Christmas season but what about our furry babies? Making pet friendly cookies, cupcakes, candies can be the best way to make the celebration with your pets interesting. Christmas treats for humans contain sugar and xylitol which are extremely toxic for pets. So, make some yummy sweets for them and enjoy the time with their happy wags.

Your Dog’s Space Needs Decoration

Decorations are the best part about the Christmas decorations then why leave your pets favourite place or corner unattended? Decorate their space with their favourite toys, treats and some nice lights (out of their reach) for giving them the festive vibe. Christmas theme bedding can do wonders in adding the festive quotient.

Photos Photos More Photos

Festive season definitely calls for a lot of photos. Photoshoots are always meant to be fun and it would be awesome to have a great fun festive photoshoot with our fur buddies. Use fun accessories like bells, reindeer horns, Santa cap, to create the festive feel for the shoot.

Be a Secret Santa

Festive season brings in loads of gifts and who doesn’t love gifts. Pets love them too. Christmas season is all about gifting and it’s a perfect time to pamper them with their favourite gifts like squeaky toys, cupcakes, chicken treats. A little treasure hunt game can be a fun way to spend some nice time with your pet.

Pampering is necessary

Festive season calls for a lot of self-pampering. Just as hoomans need pampering, pets deserve it too. A good grooming, swimming session in a heated pool might be the best way to get your pet ready for the festive season. Getting them similar clothes as you i.e. twinning with them can be a fun way to celebrate with your fur buddies too.

