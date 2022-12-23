Christmas And New Year’s Eve Are The Loneliest Days For Singles, Reveals Survey

People become painfully aware of their single status during the holiday season and the beginning of the new year, says 31% of QuackQuack users from tier 1 and 2 cities. Ravi Mittal, founder and CEO, QuackQuack’s comments, “Among the 24 million chats exchanged last month, we noticed users explicitly looking for a date to spend their day with a prospect on Christmas and New Year. Every year we observe a hike in the frequency of user log-ins during this time of the year, the highest being on the first weekend of the new year."

The app ran a study among ten thousand survey participants from tier 1 and 2 cities, both working professionals and students, to understand the sudden peak in love around Christmas and New Year.

Let’s Meet IRL

The survey shows almost 25% of men who have new matches were seen planning to meet up IRL on Christmas or New Year’s Eve. They said that the end of the year, with all the festivities, seems like the perfect time to meet someone you like and plan a future. With the new year ushering in new hopes, most people on the app put extra effort into finding a date for the first day of the year.

Homeward bound

27% of people on the app, most of them working professionals, were seen speaking to their matches about going back home for the holidays. They also mentioned looking for a genuine relationship on the app, partly because of the intrusive questions, parents and relatives ask every time they return home.

The app noticed a rise in local matches during this time. 36% of the people who go back home for the holidays are seen matching with people within a 10 km radius of their homes and going on a first date on Christmas or New Year’s Eve.

Cuddle weather makes people crave love.

36% of single women between 26 and 30 say that cold weather and end-of-the-year festivities play a crucial role in dating. Singles feel an extra pang of jealousy watching happy couples, and more people start desperately looking for a partner around this time of the year.

New Year, New Life

33% of people over 30 mentioned that with the new year rushing in, most people think of things that can improve their quality of life, and having the perfect partner seems to be the ultimate answer. They say everyone makes new resolutions to make their lives a little bit better than last year, and a loving boyfriend or girlfriend is almost always a part of the plan.

Loneliest Time of The Year

The survey shows that 25% of men and women who live in tier 1 cities for work and cannot go back home are using the app to find a date or even a friend to spend the end of the year with; they say that it can be the loneliest time of the year for singles and people who are away from home.

New Year’s Resolutions

Upon questioning, 39% of daters from tier 1 and 2 cities disclosed their new year resolution is to improve themselves and find love, and they are allowing themselves a slight head start.

The app also observed that the first week of the new year records one of the highest numbers of first messages among mutual matches. Around this time, the app also sees an upsurge in the number of screen views.

