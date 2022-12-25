Christmas Edition: Winter Fashion Pieces You Should Have In Your Wardrobe

One of the most beautiful things about the winter season is Christmas. Winters are all about layering up and feeling cosy to beat the cold winds and the drop in temperatures. All your summery clothes have been packed, and instead, fuzzy and woollen garments have claimed the right spot in your wardrobe. So, now that Christmas has arrived, you would need to put together an outfit to not just go along with the festive mood, but also keep yourself warm and still look stylish.

Here are five fashion pieces that you ought to have in your wardrobe this Christmas:

Red or Green Outfits

Every Christmas-themed party has red and/or green as its dress code and you must surely have one. Whether it is a blazer suit or a stunning red evening gown, or just a pair of red pants and a green blouse, you can have fun by trying mix and match with the pieces of clothing.

Coats/Blazers

If you are planning to opt for something sexy, that will leave your skin bare, you will need a coat or a blazer to keep yourself warm. Instead of going for the muted tones, brighten up your outfits, by opting for floral or checkered prints. You can choose bright colours as well, like red and yellow, or you can sport something blingy.

Fleece Leggings (tights)

If you want to sport a short dress, but you still want to protect your legs from the cold, you may consider giving your look a twist by adding fleece leggings. You can match the colour of the leggings (tights) with that of your dress, or you can go for the basic colours beige and black. The fleece lining in the tights will give you warmth and still make you look sexy.

Mufflers and beanies

Adding mufflers and beanies definitely kicks up the style quotient by a few notches. It gives the outfit a neat look. A checkered muffler and a bold-coloured fluffy beanie are ultimate winter goals that will also go along with your Christmas vibe.

Boots

The beauty of boots is, you can almost pair them with anything and they will instantly add charm to your look. You can chuck your stilettos and opt for uggs and boots to cover up your feet and stay warm and comfortable.

