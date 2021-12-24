Christmas Gifts 2021: Best Tech Gadgets To Gift Your Loved Ones This Christmas

Christmas 2021: With Christmas just around the corner, brainstorming to find the perfect gift for your loved one becomes a task. Gifting a fascinating gadget to your tech-lover friend or buying a voice assistance device for someone, you can be someone’s Santa by wrapping a perfect present for them. So, here is a list of some gadgets that you can gift.

A fitness tracker

Working out and staying healthy has become all the more important since the pandemic hit us and gifting a fitness tracker band to someone shows that you care for them and wish for their good health. There are plenty of fitness trackers in the market right now from Mi’s Smart Band 5 to Huawei Watch FIT.

Kindle Paperwhite

A Kindle can be one of the most useful things that you can gift someone, especially to the bookworms in your circle. Apart from being useful, nowadays Kindle have become quite advanced with built-in WiFi, massive storage to store thousands of books and improved battery backup that can last for weeks.

Voice assistance device

Gifting a voice assistance device to your homemaker friend can ease some of the load for him/her. Voice assistance devices like Apple Home Pod or Amazon Echo dot are not just cool but are pretty handy when it comes to performing simple tasks of the day. Switching on/off your fan without having to move or playing your favourite music with a voice command, connecting these devices to your appliances at home can do wonders.

Digital photo frame

Photo frames have always been people’s first choice when it comes to gifting something and as everything has turned digital, photo frames had to catch up too. Digital photo frames are cool and better than conventional photo frames as they can display multiple photos at a time, make a slide show or adjust brightness.

Bluetooth neck bands/Headphones

The online market place is flooded with Bluetooth neckbands and headphones of numerous brands, features and colours.

Makers like Boat, Mi and Boult have many affordable options on offer that makes them the best gadget to gift someone this Christmas.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.