Christmas Travel List: Celebrate With Your Family At These 5 Destinations

Planning a Christmas or New Year vacation? What better than travelling to picturesque places in India, after all, the country is packed with perfect holiday destinations to bid goodbye to the past year. Celebrate the upcoming festivities with pomp and grandeur at some of the breathtaking destinations. To help you start with your itinerary, we have curated a list of five destinations where you can celebrate Christmas or New Year with your family.

1. India’s party hub- Goa

Known for exotic beaches, night parties and delicious seafood, Goa is nothing less than a carnival during Christmas and New Year. To celebrate traditionally, spend your days and nights wandering the beauty of serene beaches, decorated streets and churches.

Things to do in Goa:

- Visit beaches and churches (Baga Beach, Anjuna Beach, Santa Cruz Church, Doodhsagar Falls and Aguada Fort)

- Visit flea markets for shopping, and party at famous cruise and casinos

- Engage in thrilling water sports activities and scrumptious seafood, and chilled drinks.

2. Heaven for Ski lovers - Auli

Undoubtedly, Auli is one of the most amazing places to visit in India during the New Year. Apart from panoramic nature views, this wonderland offers adventurous activities like hiking, skiing and paragliding.

Things to do in Auli:

- Visit Chenab Lake, Auli Artificial Lake and Joshimath

- Enjoy the beauty of Trishul Peak and Nanda Devi National Park

- Do fun activities, like- skiing on snowy slopes, cable car rides, trekking at Auli Gorson and camping under a star-lit sky

3. Queen of Hills - Shimla

Dreaming of a snowy Christmas celebration this year? Well, you must head to Shimla. Since it is one of the best winter season destinations in India, the hotels and pubs in Shimla arrange a fun New Year’s Eve for the tourists.

Things to do in Shimla:

- Visiting the divine deity temples and churches (Jakhu Temple, Kali Bari Temple and Christ Church)

- Sightseeing the snow-capped hills, Mall Road and enjoy a delicious meal

- Ride on toy trains, do camping, paragliding and rafting at Tattapani

Also Read: 14 Best Restaurants To Celebrate Christmas In Mumbai

4. The Golden City - Jaisalmer

Pack your bags and head to Jaisalmer for a royal celebration. Sightseeing the deserts and royal forts, doing camel safaris and camping under the stars will fill your heart with happiness. The rooftop cafes and restaurants in Golden City offer delicious food and amazing views.

Things to do in Jaisalmer:

- Experience the grandeur of Jaisalmer Fort, biking at Sam Sand Dunes, jeep safari at Thar desert, boating in Gadisar Lake and shopping at local markets.

- You can visit to the royal Sonar Quila, Patwa ki Haveli, Bada Bagh Temple and The Thar Heritage Museum.

5. The Land of Wanderlust - Gokarna

Gokarna is a town located in Karnataka. Apart from serene beaches and waterfalls, the Mahabaleshwar Temple attracts devotees from around the nation.

Things to do in Gokarna:

- Take a spiritual tour of Mahabaleshwar Temple and Subrahmanya Temple

- Visit Belekan Beach, Paradise Beach, Shiva Cave and Gokarna Cliff

- Have an exciting banana boat ride, sunset views at Kudle Beach and shopping at flea markets.

- Indulge in watersport activities and enjoy the lush green surroundings

We hope that these details will assist you to plan your perfect holiday destinations. So without wasting any more time, pack your bags and take a tour of these magnificent places, cherishing the festive vibes with your friends and family.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here