Cinema can be Used as Tool to Create Awareness, Says Jackky Bhagnani
Recently, Jackky met Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Trivendra Singh Rawat and discussed how films and tourism can be used for the development of the state.
Actor Jackky Bhagnani.
Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani says he has always believed that cinema can be used as a tool to create awareness. Jackky met Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Trivendra Singh Rawat, on Friday, and discussed how films and tourism can be used for the development of the state.
"Cinema has been an integral part of people around the globe. It was a great opportunity to be part of this broad spectrum as I always believe that cinema can be used as a tool to create awareness. This initiative led by the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Trivendra Singh Rawat, to lay a foundation where we can collaborate and combine films and tourism for the development of the state, is outstanding," said Jackky.
There was a conclave where the initiatives were discussed. He said he is more than happy to extend his support even if he doesn't belong to the state because he is an Indian and a filmmaker. He believes that diversity of our nation is its biggest strength. And as an entrepreneur and producer, he can convey and communicate to create awareness through cinema and music.
Apart from acting and producing movies, Jackky also has a music label called Jjust Music.
