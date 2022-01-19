Cinnamon to Black Pepper, Spices With Medicinal Properties Nobody Told you About

Spices have always been an integral part of our food, especially in India, where no dish is complete unless we have topped it up with some special masalas. From cinnamon, turmeric, cardamom to black pepper, adding these spices make any dish lip-smacking.

Besides that, spices also have some incredible health benefits and medicinal properties. According to experts, some of the spices, usually found in every kitchen, have anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties. They even keep several diseases at bay.

Let us look at some of the wonderful spices and their potential health benefits.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is one of the most widely used spices around the world. Some add it to their tea, while others prefer its taste in desserts. Apart from having a pleasing taste, cinnamon also has an abundance of antioxidants which prevents cell damage and even lowers cholesterol levels. Experts also believe that it helps maintain good cholesterol or HDL in the body and reduces the risk of heart diseases.

Black pepper

Black pepper, too, has a significant amount of antioxidants but besides that, studies have suggested that an active compound found in black pepper is effective in fighting inflammation that can be caused by conditions like arthritis or diabetes. Moreover, black pepper also aids better digestion especially when consumed raw while it has also shown effectiveness in easing constipation in some people.

Turmeric

Off late, Turmeric emerged as a super spice during the pandemic when even doctors advised COVID-19 patients to consume it. This is because turmeric boosts the immune system and lowers the risk of chronic diseases. Being loaded with antioxidants, it also clears out all the harmful toxins from the body and prevents inflammations.

Cardamom

Known for its aromatic flavours and refreshing nature, cardamom is commonly added to tea and dishes. But this flavourful spice also has some miraculous properties that can help against cancer. Studies have shown that cardamom produces certain compounds that fight cancer cells. Consuming it with other spices can even help in dealing with nausea and vomiting.

Clove

Experts suggest that having cloves in the diet improves digestion as it tends to stimulate enzyme secretions in the body. Being packed with certain compounds, clove also helps increase bone density and benefits people with weaker bones. Meanwhile, clove is also effective in treating a range of oral health problems like sore gums, dental pain, and mouth ulcers.

