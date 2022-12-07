International Civil Aviation Day 2022: Theme, History, Significance and Celebration

INTERNATIONAL CIVIL AVIATION DAY 2022: On December 7, International Civil Aviation Day is observed globally. The aviation industry has made a huge impact on our lives. The day is celebrated to acknowledge how flights have made the world more accessible and travelling easy. International Civil Aviation Day is celebrated to raise awareness of the importance and contributions of the airline industry in all sectors.

The day is observed by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), a United Nations (UN) body responsible for maintaining the international standards for aviation safety.

Making people realise the role of ICAO is one of the key objectives of the International Civil Aviation Day. The ICAO works with other UN members including World Meteorological Organization, World Health Organization, International Maritime Organization, The Universal Postal Union and the International Telecommunication Union.

International Civil Aviation Day: History

In 1944, 54 nations came together to sign the Convention on International Civil Aviation, also known as the ‘Chicago Convention’. The convention approves the rules of airspace, aircraft registration and safety.

It was in 1994, as part of ICAO’s 50th anniversary that International Civil Aviation Day was established keeping in mind that the future development of civil aviation will let the nations and people of the world bond and have friendly ties. The UN General Assembly then urged the governments and other relevant organizations to take relevant measures to celebrate this day.

International Civil Aviation Day: Theme

ICAO has decided that from now until 2023, the theme of International Civil Aviation Day will be: “Advancing Innovation for Global Aviation Development”. Every five years the ICAO selects a special anniversary theme for the global day. However, for the years between the anniversary, the UN body select a theme for four years.

How is the day celebrated?

The ICAO is backed by governments, organizations, companies and even individuals. On this day it hosts a variety of activities and events like seminars, informative sessions, and news announcements regarding civil aviation topics amongst many others.

