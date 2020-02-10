Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
2-min read

Classic Silhouettes Were Plentiful on the Oscars Red Carpet

Princess and other classic silhouettes were the norm as fewer stars took fashion risks in the evening’s early going.

Associated Press

Updated:February 10, 2020, 5:27 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Classic Silhouettes Were Plentiful on the Oscars Red Carpet
Hollywood celebs arrive at Oscars 2020 red carpet

Zazie Beetz wore two stunning diamond necklaces by Bvlgari with a custom Thom Browne look, and Billy Porter paid homage to the Cupola Room at Kensington Palace in a 24-karat bodice of gold feathers as the Oscars red carpet lit up Sunday on Hollywood’s biggest night.

View this post on Instagram

#oscars2020 #billyporter

A post shared by SEPTEMBER DODD (@lastdodd_) on

The “Joker” co-star sparkled in two pieces from Browne, her tight top fringed at the bottom. Her necklaces were in white gold, one with round diamonds and the other a choker with an oval emerald at the center.

The look was “very chic dominatrix,” Beetz told The Associated Press, adding: “I’m really into corsetry. It’s a very beautiful classic shape.”

While pink has dominated this awards season, a range of colors were plentiful at the Oscars. Princess and other classic silhouettes were the norm as fewer stars took fashion risks in the evening’s early going.

Porter’s latest red carpet statement is also custom, from British couture designer Giles Deacon. His orange silk ball skirt was printed with touches paying homage to the Cupola Room at Kensington Palace. It was the first of several looks for the “Pose” star at the Dolby Theatre.

Norwegian singer Aurora showed up in loose pants with a tunic top and red accents. Atop her head was a crown-like head piece in a flower design with touches of green and pearl.

Regina King went full Hollywood in a one-strap pink gown that showed off a perfect fit. Child-star Julia Butters, who appeared in “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,” wore a perky shade of pink with a matching bag.

Waad al-Kateab, co-director of the nominated, Syria-set documentary “For Sama,” wore a gown adorned with Arabic messaging. Her war film tells the stories of loss, laughter and survival in Aleppo.

The carpet kicked off with a blast of hard rain and cold just as Porter, Tamron Hall and others had arrived. Crazed staff ran around trying to keep the water off the tent with squeegees.

Here are more celeb pics from the Oscars 2020 red carpet:

View this post on Instagram

Sigourney Weaver. No caption necessary. #Oscars

A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy) on

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram