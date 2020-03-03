Take the pledge to vote

Clearing Indoor Pollutants With Essential Oils

While we all know that outdoor air pollution is very risky and reforms need to be made in our ways of life to drastically reduce this. An even bigger risk is indoor pollution.

IANS

March 3, 2020
Clearing Indoor Pollutants With Essential Oils
Representative Image (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ temmuz can arsiray / Istock.com)

We are exposed to various pollutants that surround us. Be it in our food, air, water, clothes, everyday productse the list is endless.

And air pollution? This is one of the biggest problems that we all face in almost all metropolitan areas and big cities. While we all know that outdoor air pollution is very risky and reforms need to be made in our ways of life to drastically reduce this. An even bigger risk is indoor pollution.

Most studies suggest that concentration of pollutants is higher indoors due to less ventilation. And the fact that we spend as much as 80 per cent or more of our lives indoors this is an important issue to be addressed.

Diffusing Essential Oils indoors is a great way to ensure that your house smells amazing along with relaxing your mind and those of loved ones at home plus clearing indoor air naturally, says Shubhra Chaturvedi, co-founder at Meraki Essentials.

Research has proven that diffusing certain oils will reduce fungus, mold and bacteria. Not only that, you can rid your air of possible viruses and infections that could cause illness!

Chaturvedi suggests:

Invest in a good humidifier, add some filtered water and add 6- 8 drops of Essential Oils depending on the size of your room and the oil. It's ideal to use it for about 2 hours in the morning and once in the evening.

Listed below are a few benefits of diffusing essential oils:

Clears indoor air of fungus, mold, infections, bacteria

Induces Natural Fragrance

Supports healthy immune

Uplifts the mind/Helps focus

Encourages restful sleep

Releases negative ions

Negative ions are produced from natural occurrences such as forests, waterfalls, thunder, even running a shower. Our indoor air is full of positive ions such as dust, allergens, mold etc. When a negative ion attaches itself to a positive ion the pair gets too heavy and pull each other down to the surface or the ground. So it might be a great idea to diffuse essential oils first thing in the morning and post one hour use a vacuum to clear dust from around the room

Here are a few essential oils that should consider when diffusing:

Lavender Essential Oil

Eucalyptus Essential Oil

Tea Tree Essential Oil

Lemongrass Essential Oil

Clove Essential Oil

Cinnamon Essential Oil

As and when you start to get comfortable with diffusing these oils you can also start to try different blends of the same essential Oils to create maybe a signature aroma for your home, or a relaxing blend before bedtime. Get Creative!

