Clever Ideas to Give Outdoors A Monsoon Makeover

Monsoon brings much-needed relief from the scorching summer heat. Most of us love spending time outdoors and observe the beauty around. Whether it is our balconies or our garden, all of us enjoy amidst the greenery. We hope you would have had a head start getting your outdoors ready for the rains, if not, we have you covered. After all, this season is far too romantic to waste by staying inside.

“From enjoying hot chai on the balcony to prepping up the house for this wet weather, there’s a lot you can do to give your home a delightful monsoon makeover. Fragrance, lights, and music are the elements you need to focus on to get your house ready to enjoy monsoons to the fullest,” says Lokendra Singh Ranawat Founder & CEO, WoodenStreet

If properly furnished, outdoor spaces are heaven in the monsoon season.

Bring some sleek unused furniture and place it on your balcony. “It could be a charming table or chair where you can sit and sip your hot cup of tea with a muffin while admiring the beautiful rain,” says Mr. Hritesh Lohiya, Co-Founder and CEO, PritiHome.

Rugs are an excellent way to spruce up your covered balcony during the monsoon season. They add a cosy and fresh vibe to it. Go for colourful prints and beautiful aesthetics.

Wind chimes, scented candles, dim lights and hanging planters are the must-have decors to feel the wave of this weather, just like in movies.

“Apart from the scenery, incorporate a shoe rack, rubber floor mat, and an umbrella stand in your foyer to keep the interiors tidy even in this lovely weather,” opines Ranawat.

“Fairy lights are another great balcony addition. Fairy lights create a relaxing atmosphere in the area where they are used. They lift our spirits by releasing happy hormones. You can combine them with your plants or with a small hanging decorated cage to set the mood right,” adds Lohiya.

