Coachella 2018: Three Improbable Accessories Shaping Up to be Summer Sensations
Along with the bucket hat, the bandana will be the ultimate retro accessory to slip into your suitcase this summer vacation.
(Photo: Image for representation/Reuters)
The Californian music and arts festival -- which held its opening weekend April 13-15 -- is a great showcase for the hottest looks in store for summer, as well as the season's must-have accessories. From the catwalk to Coachella: models and style icons rocked all kinds of hippie chic, retro and streetwear accessories, previously spotted on fashion runways, and which look set to become this summer's must-haves. Here's a look at three essential accessories to adopt for summer 2018.
Waist packs
On the cards for several seasons, the waist pack comeback could finally hit the mainstream this summer. This iconic accessory of the 1990s was spotted on a host of models at Coachella, including Kendall Jenner, Alessandra Ambrosio and, above all, Romee Strijd, who rocked it with all her festival outfits. Worn around the waist, on the shoulder or across the body, and in sportswear versions or ultra-chic models with couture details, the waist pack is, more than ever, the accessory of choice this season.
Pool slides
Veritable stars of the runways last season, pool slides look set to be the must-have accessory of summer 2018. While cowboy boots and gladiator sandals were once again popular at Coachella, pool slides were the footwear of choice for many fashion icons. Jasmine Tookes, for example, rocked a glamorous pair of slides adorned with colored fur when taking in an evening performance.
Bandanas
Time for another blast from the past. Along with the bucket hat, the bandana will be the ultimate retro accessory to slip into your suitcase this summer vacation. Whether multicolored or classic, the bandana adds a trendy touch to summer hairstyles and is the perfect accessory for hippie chic, rock'n'roll or bohemian looks. Wear it in your hair, like Alessandra Ambrosio, headband-style like an intrepid adventurer, or simply tied around your neck.
