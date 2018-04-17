GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Coachella: The Best of Festival Beauty

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:April 17, 2018, 12:47 PM IST
(Photo: Bella Hadid/Reuters)
Festival-goers, it is that time of year again: the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival kicked off in the US last weekend, meaning the season is officially underway. We take a look at some of the best festival beauty looks, as modelled by the stars.

Joan Smalls

Model Joan Smalls stunned with an electrifying blue eyeshadow, a bold brow, and a head full of magnificent braids tinged with red. A matte complexion, nude lip and layered, minimalist jewelry completed the look.

I been on ... #coachella

A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on



Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid played it cool for a Levi's brunch during the festival, channelling 1990s vibes with a high ponytail and white scrunchie. Minimal makeup and square shades kept things low-key.

A post shared by (@bellahadid) on



Kylie Jenner

Glow-in-the-dark pink hair? It's a festival staple. Kylie Jenner stole the show with her neon pink locks and pared-down, natural makeup.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on



Taylor Hill

Taylor Hill took "unicorn beauty" to the extreme with some eye-catching, kaleidoscopic facial jewelry that had her glowing all day long. A messy top knot was the perfect way to show off her tasselled earrings.

A post shared by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on



Romee Strijd

Neon eyeshadow was a recurring theme on the Spring/Summer 2018 catwalks, so Romee Strijd's lime green lids are bang on trend. The pink ribbon threaded through her braids keeps the look cute.

Ready for day 1 couldn’t decide which one to post, which one would you pick?

A post shared by Romee Strijd (@romeestrijd) on

