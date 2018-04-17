English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
Coachella: The Best of Festival Beauty
Bella Hadid played it cool for a Levi's brunch during the festival, channelling 1990s vibes with a high ponytail and white scrunchie. Minimal makeup and square shades kept things low-key.
(Photo: Bella Hadid/Reuters)
Festival-goers, it is that time of year again: the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival kicked off in the US last weekend, meaning the season is officially underway. We take a look at some of the best festival beauty looks, as modelled by the stars.
Joan Smalls
Model Joan Smalls stunned with an electrifying blue eyeshadow, a bold brow, and a head full of magnificent braids tinged with red. A matte complexion, nude lip and layered, minimalist jewelry completed the look.
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid played it cool for a Levi's brunch during the festival, channelling 1990s vibes with a high ponytail and white scrunchie. Minimal makeup and square shades kept things low-key.
Kylie Jenner
Glow-in-the-dark pink hair? It's a festival staple. Kylie Jenner stole the show with her neon pink locks and pared-down, natural makeup.
Taylor Hill
Taylor Hill took "unicorn beauty" to the extreme with some eye-catching, kaleidoscopic facial jewelry that had her glowing all day long. A messy top knot was the perfect way to show off her tasselled earrings.
Romee Strijd
Neon eyeshadow was a recurring theme on the Spring/Summer 2018 catwalks, so Romee Strijd's lime green lids are bang on trend. The pink ribbon threaded through her braids keeps the look cute.
Also Watch
Joan Smalls
Model Joan Smalls stunned with an electrifying blue eyeshadow, a bold brow, and a head full of magnificent braids tinged with red. A matte complexion, nude lip and layered, minimalist jewelry completed the look.
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid played it cool for a Levi's brunch during the festival, channelling 1990s vibes with a high ponytail and white scrunchie. Minimal makeup and square shades kept things low-key.
Kylie Jenner
Glow-in-the-dark pink hair? It's a festival staple. Kylie Jenner stole the show with her neon pink locks and pared-down, natural makeup.
Taylor Hill
Taylor Hill took "unicorn beauty" to the extreme with some eye-catching, kaleidoscopic facial jewelry that had her glowing all day long. A messy top knot was the perfect way to show off her tasselled earrings.
Romee Strijd
Neon eyeshadow was a recurring theme on the Spring/Summer 2018 catwalks, so Romee Strijd's lime green lids are bang on trend. The pink ribbon threaded through her braids keeps the look cute.
Also Watch
-
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
-
Monday 16 April , 2018
BJP targets Congress after Mecca Blast Acquittal
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
Monday 16 April , 2018 BJP targets Congress after Mecca Blast Acquittal
Friday 13 April , 2018 Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
Saturday 14 April , 2018 Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
Saturday 14 April , 2018 127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|26
|20
|20
|66
|1
|Australia
|80
|59
|59
|198
|2
|England
|45
|45
|46
|136
|4
|Canada
|15
|40
|27
|82
|5
|New Zealand
|15
|16
|15
|46
|6
|South Africa
|13
|11
|13
|37
|7
|Wales
|10
|12
|14
|36
|8
|Scotland
|9
|13
|22
|44
|9
|Nigeria
|9
|9
|6
|24
|10
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|5
|14
|11
|Jamaica
|7
|9
|11
|27
|12
|Malaysia
|7
|5
|12
|24
|13
|Singapore
|5
|2
|2
|9
|14
|Kenya
|4
|7
|6
|17
|15
|Uganda
|3
|1
|2
|6
|16
|Botswana
|3
|1
|1
|5
|17
|Samoa
|2
|3
|0
|5
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|19
|Namibia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|20
|Northern Ireland
|1
|7
|4
|12
|21
|Bahamas
|1
|3
|0
|4
|22
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|23
|Fiji
|1
|1
|2
|4
|24
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|4
|5
|25
|Grenada
|1
|0
|1
|2
|26
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Guyana
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Saint Lucia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|30
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|31
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|32
|Cameroon
|0
|1
|2
|3
|33
|Dominica
|0
|1
|1
|2
|34
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|37
|Malta
|0
|0
|2
|2
|37
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|39
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Flipkart-ASUS Enter Strategic Partnership; To Launch ASUS Zenfone Max Pro on April 23
- Asian Cup Miracle Breathes Fresh Life in War Torn Yemen
- Khushi Kapoor Ups the Hotness Quotient in a Falguni and Shane Peacock Gown; See Pics
- Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh Wrap the Shoot for Gully Boy
- Toyota Yaris First Drive Review – Best Mid-Size Sedan Ever?