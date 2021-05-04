Coal Miners Day 2021: History and Significance

Coal Miners’ Day is celebrated on May 4 to recognize the hard work of some of the great unsung heroes of Industrial Revolution. Coal miners spend most of the days digging, tunnelling and extracting coal from the mines. They dig deep into the Earth to bring out the riches that help to sustain our life. Coal mining is one of the toughest professions. The day is celebrated to show appreciation for the coal miners and honour their accomplishments.

All You Need To Know

The coal miners have been working for centuries, however, they became significantly important during the Industrial revolution between 1760 and 1840 when coal was used on a large scale to fuel stationary and locomotive engines and heat buildings. Coal is a natural resource that accelerate both economic and social development.

In India, coal mining began in the year 1774 when John Summer and Suetonius Grant Heatly of the East India Company started commercial exploration in the Raniganj Coalfield along the western banks of the Damodar river. Demand for coal increased after the introduction of steam locomotives by railways in 1853. However, it was not a healthy place to work in. There were several incidents of extreme exploitation and massacre took place in coal mines in the name of profit.

Mining has constituted a big part of India’s economy. After independence, the Indian government focused more on the mining industry and growth based on the Five-Year Plans.

At present, India has become one of the top reserves of coal, oil, natural gas, and metallic and non-metallic minerals like Bauxite, Dolomite, Fluorspar, Gypsum, Iron Ore, Limestone, Copper, Asbestos and Zinc. Mining has constituted a big part of India’s economy.

The government of India took over the management of the coking and non-coking coal mines in seven States in 1971. BCCL (M/s. Bharat Coking Coal Limited), and CMAL (Coal Mines Authority Limited) have taken over the coal mines as national properties. Both of the companies later merged together and formed Coal India Limited in 1975.

Indian states like Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and some other central and southern parts of the country are the significant coal suppliers.

