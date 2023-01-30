If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to be more creative in the kitchen, you might want to start with the beverages you drink. We’ve compiled a list of 12 of our favorite cocktail recipes for you to try each month in 2023. With an emphasis on seasonal ingredients and flavors, you’ll be able to find one suitable for any season.

Classic cocktail recipes can never go wrong, but every now and then, you need some imagination to spice things up. These recipes offer simple twists on classics like mint juleps in the spring and boozy winter cocktails to warm your soul. If you’re ever at a loss for what cocktail to serve at your next party, this seasonal list is sure to come in handy. From champagne drinkers to bourbon enthusiasts, there is something for everyone.

January

New year, fresh you, innovative recipes to experiment with. While many people use this time of year to make resolutions or break away from drinking, we use it to begin anew with some new drinks.

La Guavarita

Mix Jose Cuervo (30ml), guava juice (60ml), lime juice (20ml), and sugar syrup (1:1) (20ml) in a shaker, then shake and serve over ice in a rocks glass. Top it up with beer and gently stir. Garnish with a slice of cucumber.

February

Valentine’s Day gets all of the attention in February, but the month is more than just the 14th. Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day with your significant other or taking some solo time for midwinter self-care, you’ll want cocktails that make everything better.

Yuzukaze

Shake together the Choya - 60ml, Yuzu purée - 10ml, and Lime juice - 5ml in a shaker and pour into a glass. Fill it with soda. Garnish with Mint/ Shiso leaves if desired.

March

Don’t get caught sliding back in March, when your darts, brunches, and picnics deserve beverages that match the fun, flirty spring mood. Plan any type of get-together with friends to properly toast the great outdoors.

Kahwahattan

Mix Templeton Rye 4 Years - 45 ml, Jaggery Syrup - 7.5 ml, Kahwah tea - 30 ml, Orange Blossom water - 2 sprays. Over ice, combine all of the ingredients and strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with an orange peel.

April

Spring is right around the edge, so it’s time to begin shedding your winter layers and defrosting your internal system with a refreshing, spring-inspired cocktail. From floral sips to fruity concoctions and more, we’ve compiled a list of the best seasonal cocktails to usher in the new (and warmer!) season.

The Route to Eden

In a shaker, combine Bushmills Original - 50 ml, Apple Juice - 60 ml, Spice Route Aromatic bitters - 3 dashes, and Ginger ale - 90 ml, and shake well. Build in a glass with ice. Serve with candied ginger or apple slices as garnish.

May

It is now officially May. As the flowers begin to bloom and outdoor BBQs become more common. New seasons are ideal for stepping outside of your comfort zone and trying something new.

Manhattan

Tenjaku Whiskey (50 mL), Antica Formula (25 mL), and Aromatic Bitters (2 Dashes) in a shaker. In a chilled mixing glass, combine the ingredients and strain over ice in a rocks glass or a chilled cocktail glass.

June

As the temperature rises, it’s the ideal time for some cooling and super-refreshing cocktails. Everyone can find a refreshing summer drink. If you enjoy Old Fashioneds but want to try something different this month, try the lightly fruity yet still spirit.

Breakfast Martini

In a cocktail shaker, combine Haymans Old Tom (60ml), lemon juice (15ml), Triple Sec (15ml), and 1 spoonful of orange marmalade. Stir to break up the marmalade and blend it with the liquid components. Fill the shaker halfway with ice, shake for 10 seconds, then pour into a chilled cocktail glass. Squeeze orange zest over the drink to coat it with orange oil. Serve with a sprig of orange zest as a garnish.

July

Summer is in full swing, and so are hot, sunny afternoon cookouts. There’s no need to drink plain old beer when you can immerse yourself in the world of refreshing heat-fighters with these inventive drinks.

Gentleman Alistair

Take Ashanti – 50 ml, Coffee liquor – 10 ml, Espresso – 1 shot, Coffee bitters – 2 dashes.In a shaker, combine all of the ingredients and shake twice (dry and hard). Serve in a Coupette glass filled with ice. Serve with cocoa powder as a garnish.

August

In August, you want something that will keep you cool while also allowing you to branch out from the refreshing thirst-quenchers you’ve been drinking. These are the cocktails for you if you want to use up your last-call summer fruits or start a slow transition into fall’s dark spirits.

Pom Collins

In a cocktail shaker, combine Tenjaku Gin - 60 ml, Anar & Basil Syrup - 45 ml, soda - 30ml, Basil Leaf – 1 no, Anar – 1 bar spoon. Shake with a handful of ice. Pour into an ice-filled highball or Collins glass. Add 30ml club soda and top with a basil leaf and 1 bar spoon anar.

September

As the days grow shorter, we fantasize about wearing sweaters and cuddling up with our favorite fall cocktails. But September’s warm weather isn’t over yet with this cocktail.

The Milky Way

Shake together Lucifer’s Gold - 45ml, Milk - 60ml, Hazelnut Syrup - 20ml, Bitters - 2 dashes, and garnish with saffron.

October

It’s that time of year when the leaves have officially changed colour and all of our favourite things about fall—crisp temperatures, football, and apples, to name a few—have arrived. October is a fantastic month. The only thing that can make it better? Of course, great cocktails.

The Green Beast

Take 30 mL Absente, 60 mL Cold Water, 30 mL Simple Syrup, and 3-4 slices Cucumber. Built in a 150-180 ml capacity glass of your choice. Stir the three liquids with ice. Serve with cucumber slices on the side.

November

Though the coming months will undoubtedly be filled with reasons to celebrate, this month in particular is a great opportunity to celebrate the end of fall and prepare for winter.

Passion Fruit Daiquiri

In a shaker, combine Viva El Ron 45 mL, Lime Juice 30 mL, Simple Syrup 15 mL, and Passion Fruit half fruit. Fill the glass with ice and passion fruit. Shake well the rum, lime juice, and simple syrup. Strain the cocktail into a glass and garnish with a lime wheel.

December

The month of December deserves something special. And when everything is decked out in glittering lights and fueled by the anticipation of a new year, why wouldn’t you want your cocktails to match the mood?

Picante

In a shaker, combine the following ingredients: 1800 Reposado - 60 ml, Honey - 15 ml, Lime Juice - 20 ml, Jalapeno slices - 2-3, Coriander - 12 leaves with stem.

Shake all ingredients with ice and strain into a cocktail glass twice. Garnish with a jalapeno slice. Drinks ranging from sparkling fruity drinks to large-batch punches, this list of cocktails is certain to get the party started throughout the year.

