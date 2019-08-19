Coco Chanel Birth Anniversary: 10 Quotes by the Fashion Icon That Will Inspire You

Fashion icon Coco Chanel was born on August 19, 1883, in France. A remarkable name in the world of beauty and fashion, Coco Chanel is known for her timeless designs, trademark suits and little black dresses. Raised in an orphanage, Coco was taught to sew. She even had a brief career as a singer before opening her first clothes shop in 1910.

Born as Gabrielle Bonheur Chanel in Saumur, France, Coco’s early years were anything but glamorous. Even after various twists and turns, and a life full of roller-coaster rides, Coco made her name as an established brand.

On her 136th birth anniversary, here are a few Coco Chanel quotes on fashion, career, and life that will leave you inspired.

-- “The most courageous act is still to think for yourself. Aloud.”

-- “There are people who have money and people who are rich.”

-- “Adornment, what a science! Beauty, what a weapon! Modesty, what elegance!”

-- “A girl should be two things: classy and fabulous.”

-- “The best color in the whole world is the one that looks good on you.”

-- “Fashion is not something that exists in dresses only. Fashion is in the sky, in the street, fashion has to do with ideas, the way we live, what is happening.”

-- “Nature gives you the face you have at twenty. Life shapes the face you have at thirty. But at fifty you get the face you deserve.”

-- “I don’t understand how a woman can leave the house without fixing herself up a little—if only out of politeness. And then, you never know, maybe that’s the day she has a date with destiny. And it’s best to be as pretty as possible for destiny.”

-- “In order to be irreplaceable one must always be different.”

-- “Simplicity is the keynote of all true elegance.”

