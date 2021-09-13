Coconut Oil Vs Argan Oil: Which One Should You Opt For?

Choosing hair oil may sound like a simple task, but it isn’t. It requires expert analytical and deductive skills since not all hair oil is made for you. There are various types of hair oil in the market, but what Indians have traditionally preferred is obviously coconut oil, and during the pandemic, this hair oil has made a terrific comeback.

Coconut oil has a boastful list of antioxidants and is a celebrity favourite across the world. From Miranda Kerr to Mindy Kaling, Mary-Kate, Ashley Olsen, Kelly Osbourne, Kourtney Kardashian, Lucy Hale, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and so many more are dependent on coconut oil’s naturally endowed, powerhouse ability for hair nourishment. Coconut oil is nature’s hair care miracle and offers several hair growth benefits such as the following:

Coconut Oil Is The Ultimate Hair Protector

Every exposure to the sun causes hair to lose moisture and shine, increasing dryness. But not when there’s coconut oil to protect it. A Research Gate study reveals that coconut oil seeps ten layers deep into the hair shaft and forms a layer of protection that continually hydrates your hair.

SPF and Antioxidant Abilities

Coconut oil also contains SPF and antioxidant abilities to safeguard from sun damage. Additionally, chemical damage from shampoos and other styling products, including heat damage, can be averted by applying coconut oil prior to exposure.

Coconut Oil Restores Hair Health From Within

As you tire out from superficial hair care products that do more damage than good in the long run, remember that coconut oil seeps into the deepest part of the hair shaft and rejuvenates the hair follicles to restore hair health from the inside out. The fatty acids and vitamins of this oil go deep into the hair to moisturize and hydrate the hair follicles to combat dryness.

Coconut Oil Is A Scalp Saviour

Humidity and extreme climatic changes are not friends with our scalp. However, with great anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties, coconut oil can prevent and treat multiple scalp issues, including dandruff, dryness, and other infections. It also efficiently removes sebum build-up, a critical factor causing greasiness in the scalp and hair.

Coconut Oil Effectively Removes Frizz

While we wish every day were a good hair day, the reality is often quite different. Frizz, which results from moisture being sucked out of hair, generally happens when the harsh chemicals in some shampoos deplete the hair of its natural moisture. During the drying process, moisture is sucked out, especially in humid climes leading to frizzy hair. Applying a few drops of coconut oil to freshly washed, damp hair, ensures that the moisture stays locked in and your hair stays frizz-free.

Coconut Oil is Natural and Environmental Friendly

Coconuts trees, common as they are in the tropics, literally grow abundantly all around us. Hence, coconut oil is natural, local, available in plenty and perfectly suited to our hair’s multi-faceted needs; let us ditch the multitude of exorbitantly priced, non-biodegradable and unnecessary hair products and replace it with the all-natural goodness of coconut oil and do our part in protecting the environment. Our hair, our bank account and our planet will thank us for it.

However, while coconut oil may have gained international fame, some oils not traditionally used in Indian households have become quite popular in our country. One such oil is argan oil. Argan oil has traditionally been used topically to improve the health of skin, hair, and nails. It contains a number of different beneficial properties and vitamins that form a powerful combination to boost skin health. Here’s a list of benefits you can get from using Argan oil.

Night Moisturiser

Argan oil absorbs quickly and does not leave an oily residue. In the winter months, you may need a second drop but remember to use it sparingly. This oil is safe and gentle to use around your eyes. Vitamin A and Vitamin E present in the oil can help to reduce fine wrinkles and keep this delicate area moisturized.

Skin Toner

Toning is an important step in your skincare routine. For an all-over glow, add 3-4 drops of your favourite toner, make your chemical-free, natural toner at home.

Exfoliant

To experience the argan oil benefits while exfoliating, pay special attention to acne-prone areas and areas that are dry. Regular exfoliation helps remove dead skin cells and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while giving you a younger, fresher complexion. With the aid of brown sugar, argan oil’s nutrients are more readily absorbed into your skin. Use this exfoliator for more than just your face. If you have dry elbows or heels, mix up more to massage the dry and dead skin away.

Acne Remedy

Tea tree oil complements the argan oil’s benefits beautifully with its rich antioxidant content and inherent antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal properties. Together, they can help fight stubborn acne while reducing inflammation and scarring.

Stretch Mark Remedy

The vitamin A and vitamin E will help to rejuvenate the skin while moisturizing, and so stretch marks are less likely to form. If you already have stretch marks, start by massaging argan oil and brown sugar into the affected areas before your next bath. Rinse well and apply the oil to the affected areas prior to dressing.

Razor Bumps and Burn Treatment

Razor bumps and razor burn are uncomfortable and unsightly. Argan oil is an effective treatment to soothe the skin after shaving, both for men after shaving their beards and for women after shaving their legs

Leave-In Conditioner

Argan oil is not only beneficial to the skin — it’s also great for hair. This non-greasy oil makes for the perfect leave-in conditioner that makes your hair easier to style while repairing those pesky split ends. In addition, argan oil helps tame frizz and flyaways and protect against the heat of hairdryers, curlers and flat irons while promoting body and a healthy shine.

Overnight Deep Conditioning Treatment

If you have dry, brittle hair, once a week, do an overnight deep conditioning treatment with argan oil. If you have dandruff or dry scalp, do an overnight treatment twice weekly until the dandruff is gone. Then, continue with weekly treatments or as needed.

Lip Conditioner

Argan oil benefits more than just your skin and hair; it makes for a beautiful lip treatment or lip balm substitute. This will not only relieve any cracked lips but also keep your lips soft, smooth and conditioned. Keep argan oil handy during the winter to prevent chapped lips.

Nail & Cuticle Treatment

Argan oil’s non-greasy moisture is an ideal treatment for cuticles and nails. The oil will not only help to condition your nails but will also help keep your cuticles moisturized, so you don’t develop painful hangnails.

Foot Treatment

If you have dry, cracking skin on your feet or heels, rub two drops into your feet, paying special attention to the problem areas. Depending on how dry your skin is, you may need to apply a couple of more drops to moisturize the area thoroughly.

Treating hair loss

WMultiple studies on the oils’ effect on hair re-growth have found that it stimulates the scalp due to its rich nutrient content to produce more hair.

Which hair oil you choose – argan or coconut – should not only depend upon external factors like the environment and climate but also the type and texture of your hair.

