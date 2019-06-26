Coffee Helps Lose Weight; Here are 5 Weirdest Diets in History You Must Know About
Here's looking at a few weird diets that people have followed over the years.
Image for the representational purpose only (Photo: Reuters)
A new study by the School of Medicine at the University of Nottingham now says that coffee helps curb obesity. According to the researchers, coffee stimulates brown adipose tissue, also known as "brown fat" in the body, which burns calories to generate body heat.
Looking back at history, people have always been trying to lose weight with a number of ways. In attempts at weight loss, people have often gone very creative.
Tapeworm diet: At the turn of the 20th century, tapeworms were sold in pill form for diet purposes with the idea that the more tapeworms one ate, the more weight they lost. However, when the tapeworms started growing to enormous lengths and caused seizures or meningitis and even cysts, the US government banned their sale.
Cotton ball diet: The cotton ball diet is a fad diet that involves consuming cotton balls dipped in liquids such as juices or smoothies. The cotton is intended to make a person's stomach feel full without them gaining weight. The diet has been repeatedly condemned as dangerous.
Cigarette diet: In the early 1900s, people who were too hungry were asked to grab a cigarette instead of food. The practice dates to early knowledge of nicotine as an appetite suppressant. In fact, subsequent weight gain as a side effect of smoking cessation remains a major aspect of smoking and weight control.
The Graham diet: Started by Presbyterian minister Sylvester Graham in the 1830s, he believed people were fat because they had too much sex. Needless to say, the diet did not last for long.
The Sleeping Beauty diet: The "Sleeping Beauty Diet" involves the use of sleep to avoid hunger, with some advocates going as far as sedating themselves. Even Elvis was followed this weight-loss method and encouraged people to sleep often sedated.
