Cold Wave: Tips To Stay Warm, Safe And Healthy This Winter

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of a cold wave to hit Punjab and Haryana, even as the rest of North India shivers since the last few days. Due to the dipping temperature and cold wave, there is a higher risk of falling sick. Many people are already facing problems like seasonal flu, breathing issues, cough, stuffy nose, headache and muscle stiffness, among others.

It goes without saying that staying warm is essential in winter. But, you also need to eat healthily, exercise adequately, and avoid cold beverages. That’s why it’s important to be aware of how to take care of your health. Follow these do’s and don’ts so that you can enjoy this winter season instead of falling sick.

Drinking plenty of water

In winter, people often do not drink enough water. It is very important to keep the body hydrated in this season, so ensure that you’re drinking at least 1.5-3 litres of water daily. However, your intake doesn’t need to be just water. You can also take beverages like herbal tea, green tea, lemon tea, coffee, soups, stews, broths, juice and more.

Eat enough fruits and vegetables

Eating enough vegetables and fruits boosts immunity and metabolism, two important elements for staying fit and healthy in winter. In winter, diets are often a bit more restrictive and simpler, but not getting adequate fruits and vegetables can cause micronutrient deficiencies. Fresh fruits and green veggies provide you with essential vitamins, minerals and fibre.

Take Steam

It is an effective age-old home remedy that improves respiratory health in winter by relieving the symptoms of the common cold and cough. Steam inhalation can also provide much-needed warmth to your body. However, just ensure to not do it daily as excessive steam inhalation can damage soft tissues in your throat and nasal system.

To Keep Warm

Stay warm and wear clothing that provides adequate coverage. If you do not cover yourself properly, you can easily become vulnerable to cold, cough, and infection. While you can certainly get used to the cold, most people’s bodies can’t tolerate the exposure to extreme cold weather. This can not only reduce the body’s immunity but also cause other issues like hypothermia.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here