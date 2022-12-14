Colosseum: History TV18's Documentary Is An Exhilarating Journey Through Ancient Rome

HistoryTV18’s new show documentary series makes for a perfect viewing experience for history buffs. Debuting with the episode Colosseum, it starts off with a bang by plunging its viewers into the heydays of Roman glory. As the name of the episode suggests, the makers are able to portray how the Colosseum represents something much more than a battlefield for entertainment. Amidst the cheer of thousands of people with the emperor watching, those at the center, at the precipice of death, represent the very soul of the empire.

Author Dr Barry Strauss, historian Patrick Wyman and bestselling author Simon Sebag Montefiore among others take us through an epic journey in these 45 minutes. What makes the episode intriguing is not merely the gory reproduction of the epic battles but also the tumultuous political backdrop in which it was taking place.

The episode begins in 80AD, the massive Colosseum has taken eight years to complete. It is a theatre meant for spectacles. The documentary stresses on the fact that, in many ways, life was always going to be about combat for the Roman populace. Emperor Vespasian, under whose rule the construction of the Colosseum began has passed away. Emperor Titus has taken his place. The latter has no doubts in his mind about the ways in which he can win Roman hearts. Gladitorial contests, wild beast hunts, executions of condemned criminals, the Colosseum hosts one spectacle after the other. These events have a lasting psychological effect on Roman minds and it is this aspect that the documentary perfectly encapsulates.

The eight-part series vividly brings to life the rise and fall of the Roman Empire through the lens of one of the most exhilarating and brutal arenas in the history of humanity. The series will showcase each episode explore one of the eight major pillars that help us identify today’s Rome. Using extensive dramatic live action sequences along with special effects, the episode infuses excitement with historical storytelling to weave a compelling narrative that makes it a must watch.

