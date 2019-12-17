Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Colosseum, Louvre Museum Among Top Global Attractions In 2019

Colosseum, the ancient amphitheatre built in Rome under the Flavian emperors, and the Louvre Museum in Paris were among the top attractions for tourist activities, according to travel platform TripAdvisor.

IANS

Updated:December 17, 2019, 7:32 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Colosseum, Louvre Museum Among Top Global Attractions In 2019
(Image: Reuters)

Colosseum, the ancient amphitheatre built in Rome under the Flavian emperors, and the Louvre Museum in Paris were among the top attractions for tourist activities, according to travel platform TripAdvisor.

The Vatican Museums, Statue of Liberty in the US and Eiffel Tower in Paris are the other three attractions that featured in TripAdvisor's list of five most booked things to do in 2019

Colosseum, also known as Flavian Amphitheatre, was commissioned around A.D. 70-72 by Emperor Vespasian of the Flavian dynasty as a gift to the Roman people, according to History.com.

In A.D. 80, Vespasian's son Titus opened the Colosseum with 100 days of games, including gladiatorial combats and wild animal fights, it added.

A visit to the Louvre and its collection lets tourists discover Western art from the Middle Ages to 1848, as well as a large number of ancient civilizations.

The grand palace that houses the museum dates back to the late twelfth century. Long the seat of power, this royal residence was also home to French heads of state until 1870 and is one of the major backdrops to the history of Paris and of France.

The Vatican Museums not only houses the extensive collection of art, archaeology and ethno-anthropology gathered by the Popes over the centuries, but also contains some of the Apostolic Palace's artistically significant rooms.

Recognised as a universal symbol of freedom and democracy, "The Statue of Liberty enlightening the World" was a gift of friendship from the people of France to the US. It was dedicated on October 28, 1886. It was designated as a National Monument in 1924.

The Eiffel Tower in Paris is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world which has loomed over the French capital since 1889.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram