The festival of colours, Holi, is knocking on the doors. Just a couple of days before we plunge into the vibrant celebrations of spraying coloured water and gulal at each other, devouring delicious sweets and having glasses of thandais. On occasion, you might also invite friends, colleagues, and relatives to your home, to spend some quality time. At such times, it becomes important that you pay close attention to your home decor. Home decorations that are dull and bland will fail to match the energy of the Holi fever outside. Hence, you must decorate the premises of your home such that your house looks welcoming and cheerful to the guests. Here are some tips and tricks to give your home a vibrant decor this Holi.

Use colourful cushions, and curtains:

Add a brush of vibrancy to your home decor by putting up colourful cushions, curtains, and bed sheets. You can amp up your living room with beautiful, embellished upholstery, decorating your furniture.

Use flowers:

Flowers fall under universal home-decor ideas. They can be used to beautify the place as well as spread a mesmerising aroma that will instantly uplift your mood. For Holi celebrations, you can buy a range of different flowers, including roses, marigolds, hibiscus, and tuberoses to decorate your house premises. Artificial flowers and plant decorations can also be used to enhance the beauty of the place.

Put up colourful wall art:

Another quirky Holi idea is to turn your walls into a temporary art gallery. Yes, you can put up a variety of colourful artwork, posters, wall hangings, and paintings, to amp up your living room this Holi. Floral motifs, patterned wallpaper, and floral wall designs can also be used. For all the DIY home decor lovers out there, you can even draw or paint on a blank canvas and put them up on your walls.

Decorate with multi-coloured lights:

It would be wrong to assume that lights are only meant for Diwali celebrations. You can arrange several multi-coloured lights to decorate your room and balcony on Holi, to give a festive mood to the premises. Shades of blue, pink, red, yellow, and green fairy lights or lanterns will bring out the radiance of your home.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here