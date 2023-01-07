Colouring Hair During Pregnancy? Here’s What You Should Know

One common question which we often hear is, “Can I colour my hair during pregnancy?" This is a concern, which pregnant women often deal with. But, you no longer need to worry. Today, we will address all the questions about dyeing your hair while pregnant and related issues.

Hair colouring is enjoyable, and for many, it boosts their confidence. But, since commercial colours contain dangerous chemicals, it is best to be aware of these risks before using them. Use natural colours instead, since they are safe to use.

According to Organization of Teratology Information Services (OTIS), a US based agency, colouring your hair while pregnant is safe. Hair dye is not fully absorbed by the scalp, and does not reach the bloodstream. It has no negative effects on reproduction.

But, some studies show otherwise. A University of North Carolina study discovered that maternal hair dye use may slightly raise the incidence of neuroblastoma in the offspring. It was also revealed that only temporary hair colours, not permanent hair dyes, raised the risk of developing cancer. Some additional studies, with a bigger sample size and a more thorough classification of the diseases, can be studied to get more clarity.

Before colouring your hair, it is advisable to speak to your doctor.

If you want to know what hair colours are safe during pregnancy, speak with a dermatologist. If you have queries whether you should wait before colouring your hair and speak with your gynaecologist. Find out if adding streaks, ombre, lowlights or highlights to your hair will make it less dangerous overall. To find out what chemicals the hair colour includes, know the ingredients or components it contains.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here