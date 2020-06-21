Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Comedian DL Hughley Tests Positive for Covid-19

DL Hughley was performing at the Zanies Comedy Club in Nashville when he fainted. A video on social media shows him performing a comedy piece when his speech begins to slur.

IANS

Updated:June 21, 2020, 7:32 PM IST
Comedian DL Hughley Tests Positive for Covid-19
credits - D.L. Hughley instagram

Comedian DL Hughley shared that he tested positive for coronavirus after collapsing during a stand-up comedy show.

The comedian, who was hospitalised on Friday night, said he was asymptomatic and didn't have flu-like symptoms, shortness of breath, fever or a loss of taste or smell, reports variety.com.

"In addition to all the other stuff you have to look out for, if your a** passes out in the middle of a show onstage, you probably need to get tested," Hughley said and added that he's going to quarantine in his hotel room for 14 days.

His representative said that he was "suffering from exhaustion after all the week's work and travel" and that he "was kept overnight at the hospital for tests under doctor's orders".

The comedian was doing better on Saturday morning.

"He is awake and feeling better, and wishes to thank everyone for the very kind prayers and thoughts," his representative said.

Hughley was performing at the Zanies Comedy Club in Nashville when he fainted.

A video on Twitter shows him performing a comedy piece when his speech begins to slur. He fell over on his stool and his manager tried to steady him, but he fell to the ground and appeared unresponsive. Two people carried him off the stage as an announcer told the crowd to stay calm.

