Comedian Kunal Kamra and Parents Test COVID-19 Positive

Kunal Kamra

Kunal Kamra informed that his parents and he has contracted the coronavirus. While he is under home quarantine, his parents have been hospitalised.

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and his parents have tested positive for Covid-19. Kunal is under home quarantine while his parents have been hospitalised. Kamra tweeted the health update on Tuesday.

“My parents are Covid positive and they’re in a hospital near by. I’am Covid positive quarantined at home. I’ve spoken to everyone who I was in contact with. Me and my family will be fine soon. Please take the second wave very seriously & be super careful," Kamra wrote.

Commenting on his post, Bollywood actors Riteish Deshmukh, Urmila Matondkar and netizens wished him and his parents a speedy recovery.

Several Bollywood celebrities have been affected amid the resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic in Mumbai. A situation almost like lockdown during the day time, a weekend lockdown and night curfew has been imposed till April-end to curb the spreading of the virus in the second wave.

Reacting to the same, Preity Zinta tweeted: “Another lockdown in Mumbai! Hope people understand the seriousness of our situation and start wearing masks and keep social distance from each other as this is our only way of fighting this pandemic even after being vaccinated!"

first published:April 06, 2021, 18:53 IST