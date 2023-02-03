Comic Con in Mumbai: Date, Venue, Celebrity Guests and Other Details You Need To Know

After witnessing sold-out shows in Bengaluru and Delhi, Comic Con India is coming back to Mumbai with the 10th edition of the pop culture event. From the biggest names in comics from around the world, to notable Indian labels that have been entertaining us for decades, Mumbai is going to have it all!

Maruti Suzuki Arena Mumbai Comic Con, powered by Meta in association with Crunchy Roll & Boat, will see multiple renowned publishing houses in attendance such as Amar Chitra Katha, Raj Comics, Viz Media, Kodansha, DC, Marvel & More, will be seen with their best characters in tow. Popular local creators like Prasad Bhat (Graphicurry), Sailesh Gopalan (Brown Paperbag) Derek Domnic D’souza, Saumin Patel, Sumit Kumar (Bakarmax), Md Faisal (Garbage Bin), Anant Sagar (Writer & Artist of Meta Desi Comics), Shubham Khurana (Corporat) and Ravi Raj Ahuja (Writer & Publisher of Bullseye) will also take to the main stage and animate the crowd.

The attendees will also be treated to special performances from comedians Rohan Joshi, Sahil Shah, Nishant Suri, rappers Shia and Zero Chill, Geek Fruit, Mentalist Vivek Desai, the comical band - Kapow, and many more guests.

Taking place on February 11 and 12, Mumbai Comic Con will feature the third edition of their exclusive Gaming experience, Lenovo Intel - The Arena, Powered by Windows 11 in association with The Esports Club. The over 40000 square ft gaming arena will feature the latest gaming tech, newly launched games and esports activities running on the latest Lenovo Legion Gaming Laptops powered by 12th Gen Intel Core Processors & Windows 11 devices.

The Arena will also feature brands like Lenovo, Intel, Microsoft, Logitech, Zotac & Streaming platform Loco. Global publishers like Ubisoft & Riot Games will also have a dedicated presence along with Indie developer Atirath Gaming Technology showcasing their latest titles. Fans will be able to take part in exclusive community tournaments at the event for various titles including Valorant, Brawlhalla, FIFA 23, Mortal Kombat 11 and CS:GO.

The 10th Edition of Mumbai Comic Con is packed with fan experiences from the likes of DC Studios & Warner Bros (Shazam & Barbie), Marvel India (Ant-Man), Universal Pictures (Fast X), Audible (Sandman, Harry Potter), Celio (Anime Merch), Crunchyroll showcasing the best of Anime, Bandai Namco bringing some of the most popular Japanese franchises and not to forget the biggest Manga Collection under one roof by Viz Media & Simon & Schuster India.

Key participants such as Maruti Suzuki Arena will be showcasing their very popular Cosplay with Celerio and The Brezza VR Experiences. Meta goes live with the amazing world of Reels, Instagram & Facebook, fans can win some amazing shwag as well. Last but not the least, BOAT will create a unique fan experience. Other partners include Audible, Celio, Inox & PayTM Payments.

Speaking about Mumbai Comic Con 2023, Jatin Varma, Founder, of Comic Con India said, “We are quite thrilled to bring the 10th edition back to Mumbai and complete a decade of celebrating fandom by bringing it a full circle. It’s incredible that we’ve reached this massive scale through the years and hope we create a fun, engaging platform for all the comic geeks in India. I can’t wait for Mumbaikars to witness this immersive and larger-than-life weekend with us”.

