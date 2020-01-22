Commando 3 Actress Adah Sharma Spotted Vacationing in Rishikesh
'Commando 3' actress Adah Sharma shared an adorable video on social media from her recent trip to Rishikesh where she made friends with the city's stray dogs and called them her bodyguards.
'Commando 3' actress Adah Sharma shared an adorable video on social media from her recent trip to Rishikesh where she made friends with the city's stray dogs and called them her bodyguards.
Adah Sharma chose to start 2020 with a vacation and going by her social media posts and pictures she had the time of her life. Adah chose Rishikesh for her vacation rather than a fancy European destination. From driving a rickshaw to running with dogs, and from going into a secluded forest to feeding monkeys and deer, she explored the natural beauty of place letting her hair down.
In a video she shared on social media, Adah is seen playing with a couple of stray dogs on the banks of the Ganga. At one point she breaks into an impromptu jig around the dogs.
WILD AND FREEEEEE with these wild ones 😍 Tag someone who would like to do this ! Following my new year resolution of being more social and making new friends 😁😁😁 These guys took me to a secluded spot on the banks of the Ganga . The main Ganga Aarti they told me I needed full security to go to coz there would be lottts of people there . But these new friends helped me out and took me where not many humans have set foot..4 bodyguards I felt very safe ... We danced and partied also later !! Then one of them got jealous. He was like if anyone's dancing with Adah it will be me ! Or no one's dancing ! . P.S. this is actually a #nomakeuplook and #messyhairdontcare #mondaymotivation #alsowhatsthehashtagforwhereyoudontcareaboutwhatyouarewearing btw it was 6 degrees but I ran so much I could take off the jacket
Fans were amused with the video. One user commented: "Zyada paas mat jao kaat lenge (don't go too cloose, they will bite)". To this Adah rehashed the famous "Dabangg" dialogue to reply: "Kutton se dar nahi lagta saab, insaaono se lagta hai (dogs don't scare me sir, humans do)."
"I'm following my new year resolution of being more social and making new friends," Adah revealed. "They told me I'd need full security to attend the main Ganga Aarti because there would be lots of people there. But these new friends helped me out and took me where not many humans have set foot. With four bodyguards (the dogs) I felt very safe," said Adah.
The actress was last seen in the Commando 3 opposite Vidyut Jamwal last year. She will next be seen in Man To Man where she plays a man, and in the web series The Holiday Season 2. That apart, Commando 4 has also been announced.
