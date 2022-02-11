Common Eye Issues and Their Cause and Solutions

Approximately 80% of what we perceive is through our sense of sight. So it is crucial that our eyes have to be taken care of. It is very necessary to take care of your eye by wearing glasses and protecting them from any infections. And, there are some common eye issues that you need to be aware of. We can easily get hurt, and you must be well aware of the issues so that you can take measures to prevent them.

Cataracts: It is one of the most common eye issues that has been seen. Sometimes this issue is age-related, and it is seen in people above the age of 50.

Dry eyes: Dry eyes happen due to the dysfunction of the tear glands. When the tear glands can not make an adequate amount of tear or the quality of tear is not good.

Tearing: The opposite of dry eyes is tearing, and it is also a common issue. This can happen if your eyes are sensitive to some particular thing such as fast wind, sunlight, bright lights, etc. It can also happen due to any serious infections.

Presbyopia: This happens due to lens disfunction. When the lens loses natural flexibility it becomes hard to see the smaller objects.

Glaucoma: This issue damages the optic nerve of the eye. This could be a hereditary problem and it mostly happens with age.

