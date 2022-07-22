Common Shower Mistakes That May Be Ruining Your Skin

Taking bath can give you a sense of calmness and relieve the levels of stress and anxiety in the body. While some have a habit of taking bath early in the morning, others prefer to clean themselves at night with a long shower. But do you know not bathing at the right time can harm your skin? Well, yes. Some people also shave or use extra foaming gel while taking shower, which can damage the skin.

Take care of these things while taking a bath:

Shaving while taking a shower should not be done. We take shower quickly and it takes time for the skin to get ready for shaving. The skin is supple after about 5 to 7 minutes of drenching and is ready for shaving. If you run the razor on the skin in a hurry while taking a shower, it can cause deep cuts.

Do not wash the makeup while taking a bath. If you try to remove makeup by pouring water while taking a shower, the makeup won’t be removed completely. Therefore, it is advised to remove the makeup with makeup remover or oil thoroughly before taking a shower.

Do not use too much-foaming gel while bathing. It can leave the skin dry.

Taking shower with warm water should be avoided. While it removes fatigue, it also leaves the skin damaged.

If you are taking bath just before bedtime, then it will affect your health. Before going to bed at night, your body temperature decreases. Keeping a gap of at least two hours between bedtime and bath time is considered ideal.

You should avoid taking a bath immediately after a workout as it will affect the blood flow going into the brain and you may feel dizzy.

Follow these tips and keep your skin healthy and hydrated.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here