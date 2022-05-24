Commonwealth Day 2022: Theme, History and Significance

Previously known as Empire day, Commonwealth Day is celebrated by the collection of 54 commonwealth countries every year. It is marked on the second Monday of May in most of these countries but in India and a few more, it is observed on May 24. These 54 countries unite together for various common goals.

The day is observed in all the nations that were once under the reign of the British Empire. The primary objectives of the commonwealth are to share the goals of its members like trade and economy, develop societies in gender education, health, and sports, hand support to each other in economic matters, and safeguard the environment.

Commonwealth Day: Theme

Every year the day is celebrated under a particular theme, and this year, the theme for Commonwealth Day 2022 is ‘Delivering a Common Future’. This year’s theme highlights the innovation, connection, and transformation of 54 nations in the Commonwealth family, in a bid to achieve goals, including climatic changes, promoting good governance, and boosting trade.

Commonwealth Day: History

Previously named Empire Day and was first celebrated in 1902 in memory of Queen Victoria, who passed away on January 22, 1901. Observed first on the birth anniversary of Queen Victoria on May 24 in 1902, it was only in 1916 that the day was declared an official annual event.

Before the day was officially recognised as an annual event, many schools across the British Empire were celebrating it. It was Lord Meath in 1916, who extended the celebration of the day to every nation and therefore it became a major event in history. However, in 1958, it was announced by the then Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Harold Macmillan, that Empire Day must be renamed the Commonwealth Day.

Commonwealth Day: Significance

The day is significant as it symbolises unity, and also for the commonwealth members to unilaterally reiterate their commitment toward equality, peace, and democracy of all members of this group. It is observed in a bid to promote humanity and solidarity.

