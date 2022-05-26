Communication but effectively: Five Ways to Build a Healthy Communication in a Relationship

It is often said that for a healthy relationship, communication is key. Be it any relation, when it comes to maintaining it, sustaining it and repairing it, one has to communicate openly. Communication is not just about telling how you feel but also equally listening to your partner. While it seems simple, communicating well without getting misunderstood is a hard task. If your partner is angry and you say a wrong word, it can lead to a bigger blunder, and trust us it’ll take days to repair that. So, to make it a little easy for you, we have some tips that might help you to communicate effectively with your partner.

Manage your tone

What you speak takes a form with the way you speak. If you are saying something funny in a harsh tone, it can lead the communication to a different level. So, always try to keep your tone in moderation while talking to your partner. Do not use a high-pitch voice while having an argument as it might create a bigger problem. Use a calm and composed tone.

Do not say it over text

Communication can be done through any mode but over a text is not appropriate. Texts are just words and they don’t tell how you are saying them so the other person might take it in a wrong way. So, try to avoid texting if you want to have a healthy communication.

Choose the right time

Yes, timing is crucial. If you have just fought with your partner and they are unable to process your point, then you must wait for the time they are cool and can understand your stance. Even if you have a disagreement try to prove it once they are in their senses to listen and understand.

Say it without saying it

Communication is not always verbal, sometimes non-verbal communication is also important to say what you feel. If you want to prove your partner that you understand their point, then don’t just say it but prove it by your actions. If they don’t want you to put the towel on bed, then instead of apologising, try not to throw it on the bed. These gestures say a lot.

Don’t quote past

As humans, we often take out rotten stuff in communication knowingly or unknowingly. Bringing out past in any communication is not a good idea. So, try not to quote any past incident which was not pleasurable in front of your partner in case you want make it a healthy communication.

