Complete Guide On How To Pursue An Art Career

Art is a diverse field that encompasses various disciplines, unlike any other field. As a budding artist, it’s important to be aware of the various career paths that are available to you today. You can choose to focus on creating your own work or may work in education, marketing or any other creative sector. Here are some creative-art-related jobs that every person should know:

Fine Artists

Fine artists create original works of art, such as paintings, and designs on wood, metal or textiles. The fine artist makes money by selling their work or displaying them at museums, in commercial or nonprofit art galleries, to earn a reliable income. You don’t really need any qualifications in art, but to work in an institution, a degree is much needed.

Art Gallery Curator

Gallery curators are responsible for organizing art exhibitions in galleries, museums and other venues. They may perform work like researching, writing exhibition labels and creating catalogues to plan and install exhibitions. Curators must have a strong knowledge of art history and should be able to effectively communicate the vision of an exhibition to a wide audience.

Illustrator

Art Illustrators use their drawing skills to create book covers, magazines, advertisements, greeting cards, posters and animations. They can work with traditional materials or use relevant software tools. Most illustrators are self-employed but there are some permanent jobs too.

Art Director

Art directors are responsible for creating and seeing the visual and aesthetic style of a project, such as a film, advertisement or television show. They work with a group of artists and designers to execute visual ideas for the project. An art director should have strong leadership and communication skills.

Art Therapist

Art therapists work with people who are facing problems such as mental health, addiction, and communication issues, or who are recovering from any brain injury. Therapists encourage them to use art as a way to explore and understand their feelings and emotions and find a way to move forward with their lives. Art therapists usually need a specialised degree to start out a career in psychology or social work. They mainly work in places such as hospitals and rehab centres.

Animator / Graphic Designer

Animators and Graphic Designers, usually create the illusion of movement through sequential drawings and graphics. They may work on projects such as feature films, video games, advertising, marketing, and publishing.

Art teacher/lecturer

You can teach art at primary or secondary schools and even in universities and art institutions. For this, a typical entry route is to have an art degree followed by a teaching qualification. There are some other courses that will let you specialise in art teaching.

