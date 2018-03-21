English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Concept Of Supermodel Has Disappeared From India: Atul Kasbekar
But what killed the concept?
A file photo
Celebrated photographer and film producer Atul Kasbekar says the concept of supermodel has disappeared from India, and he wants to revive it.
"I have watched through my career how the concept of supermodel essentially has disappeared from our country. And there is a whole bunch of different factors which has resulted in killing the concept," Kasbekar told IANS.
He is part of the Colors Infinity show "Top Model India".
"If I can be a part of the process to revive it to whatever extent, then I will be a part of it. People like Sheetal Mallar and Mehr Jessia are supermodels in their own right. Even Arjun Rampal, before him Rahul Dev and Marc Robinson -- they were huge stars.
"In every advanced country that has a visual communication and advertising, you will find digital stars, model stars. We had that and we managed to kill it."
But what killed the concept?
"One of the main out of the bunch of factors is there are foreign models who are inherently a bit gypsies and nomadic in attitude.
"They travel here, they travel to Bangkok, Dubai, Cape Town and essentially they are transitioning through unless something big happens to them. They have no interest in hanging around in the country.
"They get to sign at any kind of rate, more importantly, there is little paper work..."
"Top Model India" sees male and female contestants up against each other. And Kasbekar says along with a good face, he is looking for the 'x factor' in the contestant.
Also Watch
"I have watched through my career how the concept of supermodel essentially has disappeared from our country. And there is a whole bunch of different factors which has resulted in killing the concept," Kasbekar told IANS.
He is part of the Colors Infinity show "Top Model India".
"If I can be a part of the process to revive it to whatever extent, then I will be a part of it. People like Sheetal Mallar and Mehr Jessia are supermodels in their own right. Even Arjun Rampal, before him Rahul Dev and Marc Robinson -- they were huge stars.
"In every advanced country that has a visual communication and advertising, you will find digital stars, model stars. We had that and we managed to kill it."
But what killed the concept?
"One of the main out of the bunch of factors is there are foreign models who are inherently a bit gypsies and nomadic in attitude.
"They travel here, they travel to Bangkok, Dubai, Cape Town and essentially they are transitioning through unless something big happens to them. They have no interest in hanging around in the country.
"They get to sign at any kind of rate, more importantly, there is little paper work..."
"Top Model India" sees male and female contestants up against each other. And Kasbekar says along with a good face, he is looking for the 'x factor' in the contestant.
Also Watch
| Edited by: shifa khan
-
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 16 March , 2018 Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why Women In Kerala Are Posting Photos Of 'Bare Chest' With Watermelons On Facebook
- Always Looked Up to Dhoni, Comparisons With Him Unfair: Karthik
- Desi Twitter Comes Up With Its Own Version of 'Avengers: Infinity War' and It is Hilarious
- 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift Spied Completely Undisguised
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock