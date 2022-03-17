Concerned About Marks From Wearing Glasses? Don't Worry, We Got You Covered

Wearing glasses is almost like a necessary evil. It is necessary to wear glasses when your eye power has increased. However, it also has a multitude of side effects. It can leave deep marks on the bridge of the nose where the skin can become rough and even dead. If you’re wearing a metal that does not suit your skin, you can even develop rashes and other inflammations. Here’s how you can fix the damages done on the skin by glasses.

First, you should apply aloe vera gel on the part of the skin where there is a mark and leave it on for 10 minutes. Next, wash it off with water while using your fingers to massage it. The anti-ageing elements present in aloe vera are very efficient when it comes to removing scars and inflammation.

You can use cucumbers to remove the marks. Chop the cucumber into pieces and then apply them to the mark, or you can even create a paste and apply it on the marks. After this, you should leave it on for 10 minutes, and then rinse it off with water. This produces a cooling effect on the skin. The Vitamin K in cucumber helps remove blemishes.

Skin-related problems can be overcome by applying lemon juice to the affected area. Like cucumber, you should apply the lemon juice and leave it on for 10 minutes. The bleaching properties present in lemon juice reduce blemishes and brighten the face. It contains antioxidants that help remove free radicals from the skin.

You can also use rose water, honey, almond oil, orange peel extract, tomato juice, apple cider vinegar etc.

