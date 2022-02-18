Confession Day 2022: History, Significance and All You Need to Know

Confession Day 2022: After a love-filled Valentine’s week that ends on February 14, people celebrate Anti-Valentine’s Week, which begins on February 15 with Slap Day and ends on February 21 with Breakup day. Confession Day is observed on February 19, which is the fifth day of the anti-Valentine week. The day comes after Slap Day, Kick Day, Perfume Day, and Flirting Day.

Confession Day: Significance

This day is for people who want to confess how they feel about someone or something. A person can confess guilt, mistakes, or other hidden things with their partners. It is a perfect opportunity to open up to someone, you can even confess the past mistakes that you have kept hidden from someone till now. The day is also known as World Confession Day.

Confession Day: History

In Judeo-Christian traditions, for obtaining divine forgiveness it was considered essential to acknowledge the sins in public or private. The main objective of the Holy Bible was to make people understand the sinfulness and acceptance of their guilt. In Judaism, the Day of Atonement continues as a day of prayer, fasting, and confession.

The detailed confession to a bishop or a priest has appeared early in the history of the church. In the 5th century, on Holy Thursday there was a practice to hear confessions in the Roman Church at the beginning of the Lent and to reconcile the penitents.

Hence, the practice of exonerating the sinners immediately after the confession, and before the fulfillment of penance was introduced. Only notorious sinners were reconciled later, by the end of the 11th century. And people who were the culprit of the serious sins were put off penance until death approached. In a bid to correct this abuse, in 1215 a rule was established by the fourth Lateran Council that every Christian should confess to a priest at least once a year.

In the Roman Catholic Church, it is instituted that confession is a sacrament and it is necessary to confess all serious sins after Baptism, which was also accepted by Eastern Orthodox churches.

In the 19th century, the Oxford movement encouraged the revival of private confessions. Later many people denied the practice of confession, but Pentecostal and Fundamentalist churches continue to believe that confession of sins is an important part of the worship service.

