Congratulations are in Order for Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli as the Couple Announces Pregnancy

After Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced the news with a picture, showing off her cute baby bump, social media is flooded with wishes for the duo.

Trending Desk

August 27, 2020
Cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma are all set to step into the parenthood stage as they are expecting their first baby in January 2021. Showing off Anushka’s cute baby bump, the duo announced the news on social media with a loving picture.

“And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021,” read the announcement from the couple.

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️

Soon after, the lovebirds received congratulations and wishes from all the celebrities. Samantha Prabhu congratulated the couple, while Alia Bhatt shared heart emojis for the parents-to-be. Sportsperson Sania Mirza wrote, “Congratulations you two.”

The BCCI also poured in wishes for the couple, while IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore have sent some love for their captain writing, “Congratulations to @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma on the new family member coming home in Jan! We couldn’t be more excited!”

Actress Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “Oh my godddd!! Congratulationssssss….”

Kubbra Sait wished the couple with the comment, “Woohooo!!! Celebration time. Happiness is universal. Congratulations Anushka and @imVkohli.”

Other celebs to share their love and wishes for the couple include Taapsee Pannu, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Kajal Aggarwal, Parineeti Chopra, Mouni Roy, Dia Mirza, Neeti Mohan, Vaani Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor.

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, who recently announced his engagement, wrote, “Congratulations bhaiya and bhabhi”. Chris Gayle, Wriddhiman Saha, Krunal Pandya, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav and Cheteshwar Pujara also poured in congratulation for their fellow cricketer.

