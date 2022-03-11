Consider These Diet Tips for Your Dog to Keep Them Energetic and Happy

Cuddling and patting aren’t the only ways you can express love for your dog. In order for them to stay healthy and active, you need to pay heed to their nutrition. Scientifically, dogs are carnivores, but that doesn’t mean they need to be fed only meat.

Dogs can thrive on a combination of plant and animal-based food which provides them with adequate amounts of nutrition. According to experts, a dog’s balanced diet should contain fats, carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins, minerals and water in sufficient quantity.

The water requirement for your dog depends upon various factors like his activity levels, health and environmental temperature. Although dogs regulate their water intake on their own, it is important that you too keep a track of it.

When it comes to proteins and amino acids, dogs need these nutrients as their body cannot produce them at the required levels. They are necessary to make their hair, nails, muscles, and bones stronger and are also responsible for making hormones and antibodies. Notably, growing puppies and pregnant female dogs require a larger quantity of protein than other dogs.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, fats also must be included in your dog’s diet as they help in keeping your dog energetic and also enable the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins in their body. However, experts suggest feeding too much to your dog can be harmful and can trigger gastrointestinal issues or pancreatitis.

To provide your furry friend with the required phosphorus and calcium, feeding meat can be a good option. For carbohydrates and essential vitamins and other macronutrients, one can go for dark green leafy vegetables, fruits, and gluten-free grains.

If you want to check whether the diet is working for your dog or not, just look at the condition of his body and coat. A healthy diet will result in a glossy coat while your pooch will also appear more energetic and happy. On the other hand, a dull coat, lack of energy, and lots of feces around him indicate that your dog is having digestive issues and the diet needs to be changed.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.