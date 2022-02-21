Constipation to Nausea: Know The Side Effects of Eating Raw Papaya

Papaya is considered good for health. It has many nutrients including vitamin A, vitamin B, vitamin C, vitamin E, Potassium, Magnesium and much more. These are very important nutrients for our health. However, as per Onlymyhealth.com, a health news portal, if you consume raw Papaya in excess then it can be harmful for health.

Let’s have a look at how raw papaya can have side effects on health.

Pregnant women are advised not to eat raw papaya. It has Papain, a proteolytic enzyme, which may lead to miscarriage due to contraction of the uterus.

If one eats raw papaya in the right amount it is good for digestion. Due to the high fibre content in raw papaya it may result in constipation and bloating in some cases.

Raw papaya can also cause nausea and vomiting in some people due to the latex in it. Consuming this in large amounts can cause irritation in the esophagus which can result in vomiting.

Eating a lot of raw papaya can cause wheezing. Hence it can be harmful for asthma patients.

The papain present in raw papaya can result in allergies in certain cases. If one eats raw papaya in a large amount then it can lead to swelling in the stomach, headache, rashes and dizziness.

If you feel that something like this happens with you after eating papaya then you must consult a doctor before consuming it again. Excess of anything is bad and this is true for healthy food items as well. Consuming them in excess can have harmful side effects on health.

