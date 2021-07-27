Consume Pecan Nuts to Boost Immunity, Ward off Diseases

Pecan nuts are not a very popular dry fruit in India, however, there are several health benefits of consuming these cylindrical-shaped nuts. Not to be confused with similar-looking walnuts, pecan nuts are sweeter in taste and have more fiber. The walnuts, on the other hand, are more textured and protein-rich. Pecan nuts are a species of hickory trees which find their roots in northern Mexico and South America.

Pecan nuts are filled with vitamin A, vitamin E, zinc, omega-3 fatty acids, calcium, magnesium, potassium and other nutrients. This dry fruit provides iron, phosphorus, vitamin B6, protein, calories and fiber which make their consumption important to remain healthy.

Healthy heart

Pecan nuts are considered an extremely beneficial dry fruit for a healthy heart. The calcium, magnesium and potassium helps in controlling the blood pressure. They contain a healthy fat called monounsaturated fat. Hence, it fights bad cholesterol while increasing the good cholesterol. Therefore, you will have lesser chances of attracting heart-related problems.

Diabetes

People who have diabetes can prevent heart disease if they include nuts in their diets, studies have shown. You can have a pack of pecan nuts when you are craving for high-carbs food items. These nuts will keep you full and the low glycemic index doesn’t increase your blood sugar.

Arthritis

The Omega-3 fatty acids in pecan nuts reduce inflammation, thus giving relief to patients of arthritis. The anti-inflammatory properties in pecans are also due to the presence of magnesium, calcium and zinc.

Fights diseases

Pecan nuts are rich in antioxidants such as vitamin A, vitamin E and zinc which help in preventing diseases and boosting our immune system. They have also been proven to help patients of Alzhiemer’s and Parkinson’s disease.

