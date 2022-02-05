Consume These 5 Superfoods To Keep Your Thyroid In Good Shape

Rapid changes in our day-to-day activities have also resulted in a significant increase in the number of thyroid patients. The thyroid is one of the most important glands in our body that aids in the proper functioning of our metabolic processes. It is a gland in our neck and it is important to pay special attention to it as it manages our overall health. An imbalance in the thyroid hormone can also be caused by a hectic lifestyle.

According to an Instagram post shared by Ayurvedic expert, Dr. Dixa Bhavsar these five superfoods are effective in treating all types of thyroid imbalance.

Amla

While we all know that amla is great for our health, it can also help in keeping our thyroid healthy. Amla has eight times the Vitamin C content of an orange and 17 times that of a pomegranate.

Coconut

Whether eaten whole or in the form of oil, coconut is the best food for thyroid patients. Its regular consumption improves metabolism over time since it is rich in medium-chain fatty acids (MCFAs) and medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs).

Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds contain a lot of zinc. They also aid in the absorption of other vitamins and minerals found in the body. Zinc aids in the production and regulation of thyroid hormones in our bodies.

Brazil nuts

Brazil nuts are rich in selenium which is required for the metabolism of thyroid hormone. Selenium also helps in the conversion of T4 and T3.

Moong dal

Moong dal has a high protein, vitamin, fibre, and mineral content. Moong dal, like other pulses, helps the body get rid of iodine deficiency and has a low glycemic index. It is also easy to digest and keeps your stomach healthy.

Eggs

Eggs are a rich source of iodine which plays an important role in the creation of thyroxine, an important thyroid hormone.

Chia seeds

Chia seeds include almost every important nutrient that aids in the healthy functioning of thyroid. The seeds also include omega-3 fats that help in keeping a check on inflammation in the body.

Dr. Dixa also endorses Yoga and pranayamas for Thyroid related disorders on Instagram and has played an active role in healing a number of patients via Ayurveda.

