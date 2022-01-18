Consumer These 5 Fruits This Winter to Boost your Immunity

In the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, mankind is taking all the measures to enhance the body’s natural defence system -immunity. People are adapting to a healthy lifestyle to boost their immunity which plays an important role in maintaining optimum health. Consuming energy-rich fresh fruits can also be a good option for improving immunity. Fruits are rich in vitamins, antioxidants, and fibre and their regular consumption maintains good immunity.

According to nutrition experts, these five fruits should be part of your daily diet for maintaining good immunity.

Orange - Eating orange in the winter season is beneficial for health. It is rich in vitamin C and calcium. It helps in improving our immune system. Its regular consumption also lowers the cholesterol level and keeps our heart healthy.

Guava - Guava is rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants. Along with increasing immunity, it maintains digestion and blood sugar level which in turn enhances our immunity. It helps in maintaining the sodium and potassium balance of the body.

Pomegranate – This delicious fruit is an excellent blood thinner. It is beneficial for blood pressure patients. It is also beneficial for heart-related problems. It helps in maintaining the flow of blood in the body and improves our immunity.

Plum - Plum is a seasonal fruit and it is widely consumed in winters. Plums add sweetness to salads and desserts. It contains vitamin C which helps your body heal and build muscle. It acts as a natural laxative and helps in maintaining a good immune system.

Kiwi - The taste of kiwi fruit is completely different from other fruits. It is rich in Vitamin C which enhances the body’s ability to fight diseases. It helps in regaining the body’s strength and energy after recovering from viral diseases.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.

