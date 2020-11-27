Consuming Excessive Amount of 'Kadha' Might Lead to Several Health Issues, Know the Dos and Don’ts

Coronavirus pandemic brought the moving world to a halt and has made everyone realise the importance of staying healthy. It has made everyone more conscious of having a strong immune system. The one thing that has been most consumed to fight COVID-19 is kadha. It’s a very popular homemade remedy in India to treat cough and cold. It’s an Ayurvedic tea prepared with potent herbs which makes it an ultimate medicine to fight cough and cold.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, people started trying different types of kadhas and home remedies to boost their immunity and keep themselves safe. However, people don’t realise that having excessive consumption of it can be harmful to health. Thus, we have enlisted the right way to consume kadhas to have its maximum benefits.

Dos and Don’ts of consuming kadhas

Do not overboil the kadha: While preparing the kadha, one must be aware for how much time it should be boiled, as overboiling turns spices bitter and may lead to acidity and heartburn. To prepare a healthy cup of kadha, a quick boil or steam is enough.

Have only half-a-cup of kadha in a day: Having kadha for twice or thrice a day will not boost your immunity. It might cause heartburn. Having half-a-cup of kadha in a day is enough to strengthen the immunity; however, in winters, one can have it twice a day.

Use some cooling spices: Kadha is mainly prepared with ginger, black pepper, cinnamon, long pepper, tulsi and jaggery. Thus, it is very important to add some cooling spices into it to prevent stomach issues. One can add licorice, some cardamom and rose petals in the drink.

Stay hydrated: Since kadhas produce heat in the body which might lead to dryness and acne outburst, it is very important to stay hydrated by consuming more and more water. One can also include mint-infused water and coconut water in their diet for better results.

Do not have kadhas regularly: One should not take kadhas daily or for a long time. It should be consumed on some interval. After taking kadhas for 3 weeks regularly, one should take a break for 2 weeks and then start over again.