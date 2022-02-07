Consumption of Lentils in Excess May Affect Kidneys, Cause Other Issues. Read to Know

Lentils are full of high-quality fibre and protein and therefore extremely healthy. Consumed almost daily in most Indian houses, these lentils are full of vitamins, minerals and fibres that help reduce bad cholesterol in the body. Their consumption also reduces the risk of heart disease. Lentils are, of course, great for health but their excess consumption can have a negative impact.

As per the report of Medicine Net, consuming lentils in excess can be harmful to health, especially for the stomach. Let’s learn more:

Excessive lentils can have a direct impact on your kidney. It can cause Kidney stones.

It can also cause stomach related problems, including gas-related issues. Many people also develop acidity after eating lentils.

Eating a lot of lentils creates problems in detoxifying the body. The toxins of the body do not flush out due to excess lentils and this can be very harmful.

Lentils have a lot of protein. Consuming a lot of protein results in weight gain. A lot of body weight can lead to many other diseases.

Consuming lots of lentils can also lead to intestine-related problems like indigestion, dehydration, tiredness, nausea, irritability, headache, and diarrhoea.

If a person has the condition of gout, then they should not consume lentils and beans without consulting the doctor.

Excess of anything is bad. Healthy food items consumed in excess can also be harmful.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.