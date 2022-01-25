Consumption of These Common Food Items Key to Recovering From Joint Pain in Winter

People experience a range of health problems, including joint pain, during winters. While individuals, to get some relief, take painkillers, use sprays and tubes for the pain, these things help only temporarily.

The pain in the joints returns as soon as the medication’s effect wears off. If you don’t want joint pain to become a regular problem in the winter, utilise some common food items. Here are five things that can help you recover from joint pain.

Garlic: Garlic is a delicious addition to almost any scrumptious dish. It contains diallyl disulfide, an anti-inflammatory compound found in onions that check the effects of pro-inflammatory cytokines. Garlic can also bring you relief from joint pain as it contains several nutrients, including vitamins A, B, C, iron, and sulfuric acid.

Turmeric milk: Turmeric milk is also very effective against joint pain. It has anti-inflammatory properties that can help you get relief from joint and body pain. Consuming turmeric milk also helps in acne and skin related problems.

Almonds: If you eat almonds regularly, you will notice a decline in joint pain. They contain omega 3 fatty acids, which reduce inflammation and arthritis symptoms.

Cheese: Cheese can also be consumed to alleviate joint pain. It is rich in calcium, magnesium, vitamins, and iron that help in strengthening bones and the immunity system. Cheese is also rich in vitamin D and calcium that is effective against breast cancer. Furthermore, its regular consumption results in stronger bones and teeth.

Fenugreek seeds: Fenugreek seeds are a great option to relieve joint pain. They incorporate nutrients like calcium, iron, zinc, and vitamin C that assist in easing pain in the bones and joints.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

