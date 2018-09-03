GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Contestant to Wear Hijab in Miss England Finals

Sara Iftekhar will walk on the ramp in the headscarf this week, hoping to get the crown.

PTI

Updated:September 3, 2018, 10:25 AM IST
A 20-year-old Muslim woman is set to become the first to wear a hijab in the Miss England finals, a media report said on Sunday.

Sara Iftekhar will walk on the ramp in the headscarf this week, hoping to get the crown.

Women have worn the hijab in qualifying rounds of the event, but Sara is the first to wear it for a final, Mirror reported.

The law student, who won Miss Huddersfield and Yorkshire's Miss Popularity round, said: "Everyone is beautiful in their own way, regardless of weight, race, colour or shape.
