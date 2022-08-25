Controlling Diabetes To Improving Skin, The Many Benefits of Bitter Gourd

Exercise and diet go hand in hand when you want to lose weight. People usually ignore their diet and hit the gym to lose weight, only to later realise that the process was taking too much time and their goal was still out of sight. Adding bitter gourd (karela) to your diet can help you lose weight faster.

It contains fibre, vitamins, minerals, and potassium and is low on calories, making it perfect for weight loss. Bitter Gourd keeps diabetes in control and acts as an immunity booster. Along with all of this, karela is also great for your skin.

According to an article published by Stylecraze, here are the health benefits that bitter gourd offers:

Control Diabetes:

The different components in bitter gourd help in inhibiting glucose uptake in the intestines, protect pancreatic cells from pro-inflammatory cells, have a hypoglycemic effect and increase insulin tolerance and glucose uptake.

Helps In Weight Loss

Bitter gourd helps promote lipid metabolism that reduces fat accumulation in the body. It also helps in the selective destruction of adipocytes, the fat storage cells. The compounds present in bitter gourds help in preventing adipose tissue inflammation too.

Promotes liver health

Bitter gourd is a hepatoprotective veggie. It reduces the oxidative damage done to the liver by blocking fat accumulation and lipid peroxidation mechanism. It slows the death and damage of liver cells caused due to inflammation.

Relieves Constipation and Hemorrhoids:

Bitter gourd acts as a “laxative and digestion stimulant.” The vegetable stimulates your stomach cells and helps secrete more digestive juices thereby improving digestion. This helps in smooth bowel movement and eradication of constipation.

Improves Skin Condition:

The vegetable’s anti-inflammatory properties help in treating various skin conditions like eczema, rashes, leprosy and psoriasis. Bitter gourd helps in accelerated healing and prevents skin cancer.

