Cooking Can Go Beyond Being Oily, Unhealthy, Says Ranveer Brar

Chef Ranveer Brar believes that cooking doesn't always have to be "heavy, oily and unhealthy"."With changing lifestyles, it has become imperative to focus on eating healthy. We have to also understand that our cooking can go beyond being heavy, oily and unhealthy," Brar said in a statement.For him, healthy eating is a way of life.And so, he has teamed up with holistic health and wellness startup Cure.fit for its food vertical."I am extremely excited to be a part of the Cure.fit family. Together, we will make India healthy, one meal at a time," he said.Eat.fit, the food delivery vertical of Cure.fit, announced its partnership with Brar on Thursday."Eat.fit, launched about a year back, has today, grown to become one of Bengaluru's biggest food delivery services. Research and development have been at the very heart of Eat.fit where our chefs strive to create meal options that are balanced, healthy, tasty and light, all at the same time, without compromising on the quality of the ingredients and produce," said Ankit Nagori, co-founder, Cure.fit.