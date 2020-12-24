Cooking Festivities With Ranveer Brar: Cook Delicious Recipes and Win Exciting Prizes

Do you love cooking and often try your hands at various cuisines by watching recipe videos online? Then this might be the right opportunity to win some exciting prizes while cooking some lip-smacking food.

This festive season, JioNews and JioTV app bring to you ‘Cooking Festivities With Ranveer Brar’ contest in association with Philips. Participate and win fabulous ‘Philips’ kitchen appliances daily.

To participate, you have to follow some very simple steps.

Install JioNews and JioTV app on your phone and watch a recipe video by Chef Ranveer Brar. Go ahead and answer a few simple questions on the app’s social media handles.

Isn’t that easy? So, what are you waiting for?

The contest starts from December 24. Don’t miss this opportunity of learning a new dish and winning some great kitchen appliances. Go download the apps NOW!

Ranveer Brar is an Indian celebrity chef who believes in the mantra ‘In Life and Cooking, Keep it Simple’. His television shows include Breakfast Xpress, Snack Attack, Homemade, The Great Indian Rasoi, Health Bhi Taste Bhi, Ranveer's Cafe, Food Tripping, Thank God It's Fryday, Global Cuisine, Raja Rasoi aur Andaaz Anokhaa, Station Masters Tiffin and many more. He was also one of the judges in season 6 of MasterChef India.

Download JioNews and JioTV and get ready to learn some delicious recipes and win those exciting prizes!